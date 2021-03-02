Brewers Fest won’t return to Portland until ’22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Brewers Festival has decided to cancel their annual gathering at the Portland waterfront for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

They posted the announcement on Facebook, saying they will return July 27-30 2022.

“Until then, stay safe and support your local pubs, breweries, and cider houses. We miss you all, and we look forward to seeing you next year, cheers!”

Like nearly all mass gatherings, Brewers Fest also canceled in 2020. It’s unclear what other summer festivals will take place in Portland this year.