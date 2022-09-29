PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem Police announced this week that they arrested two brothers in connection with a shooting four weeks ago. According to the department, officers arrested Isreal Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, at their home in Lebanon.

The shooting occurred on the night of August 28th, amidst a weekend of violence for the city when Officers responded to reports of a shooting to find a woman with a non-lethal gunshot wound. Witnesses reported that the woman and her friend had been approached by two men and that several shots rang out.

The department says its investigation led back to the brothers and the two were taken in by the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit.

Isreal was charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant for parole violation.

Aaron was charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.