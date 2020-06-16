Brown calls for special legislative session over police issues, COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has called for a special legislative session to address police accountability amid another week of national and local unrest.

The governor’s office announced on Tuesday the special session will convene on Wednesday, June 24 at 8 a.m. Legislators will discuss proposed legislation over police accountability along with addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are at a unique moment in America,” Governor Brown said in a statement. “I am calling a special session to take up two urgent issues facing our state: the COVID-19 pandemic and police accountability. Several pandemic-related policies that I have implemented via executive order, including the temporary eviction moratorium and protecting CARES Act payments from garnishment, should be codified in statute. And the public’s call for significant police reform is too urgent to wait until the next regular legislative session. It’s imperative that the Legislature take action on these issues right away.”

This comes after weeks of national and local protests over police brutality and systemic racism, sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

House Speaker Tina Kotek supports the governor’s call for a session, saying these issues demand urgency.

“Oregonians need more support to address the economic fallout of the pandemic, including housing protections,” Kotek said. “And, across the state, we’ve seen the public take to the streets for weeks demanding police accountability reforms to address the tragic prevalence of police brutality and racial injustice in our society.”

As protests continue into the third week in the city of Portland, the demonstrations are set against a backdrop of changes. The Portland Police Bureau appointed a new Chief of Police, Lt. Charles “Chuck” Lovell, on the 11th day of protests against police brutality.

Also on Tuesday, Brown announced she is planning on calling another special session over the Oregon budget.

“I expect to call a second special session later in the summer to rebalance our state’s budget. In the meantime, I will continue pressing Congress to support the state and local governments that are reeling from the economic downturn,” Brown said. “Unless the federal government takes action, states like Oregon could be forced to make significant cuts to schools, health care, and senior services.”

Brown said in the meantime, she is finalizing a list of $150 million in General Fund savings to be released by the end of the week in an effort to “put Oregon’s budget on better footing.”

Kotek agreed with Brown’s plan to further discuss the budget as well.

“The state’s budget shortfall must also be addressed soon, although my hope is the federal government will pass another coronavirus relief package to help state and local governments before the Legislature convenes to rebalance the budget,” Kotek said.

Back in May, the state’s Office of Economic Analysis released a revenue forecast that said Oregon’s economy will grow in the second half of 2020 but it will certainly not grow fast enough to recoup the losses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It didn’t take an economist to know Oregon — and each of the other 49 states — is in a recession. But the official Oregon economic forecast said, “Recovery will take years.”

Brown said she’s been working with legislative leaders to preserve critical state services, find efficiencies, and prepare for potential budget cuts. She said the budget gap created by this pandemic is too large to bridge without additional Congressional action.