Brown calls special session to consider $800M in relief to Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown has called a special session in order for the legislature to consider $800 million in relief to support Oregonians.

Brown will convene the special session at 8 a.m. on Monday. At the session, the legislature will discuss COVID-19 aid along with critical policies concerning wildfire relief. Although vaccines have finally hit the ground in the state, Oregonians are continuing to navigate the hardships brought on by the pandemic.

“I continue to call on Congress to pass another robust coronavirus relief bill to bring support to the American people,” Brown said. “But these calls have not yet been heeded. It is clear that states must act on their own to provide a bridge until federal help arrives. This is why I am calling on legislators from both sides of the aisle to come together in the best interests of the state.”

Brown’s budget priorities include funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, wildfire prevention and community preparedness, and support for reopening schools.

“We must protect Oregonians now, as we face some of our hardest days, whether by getting critical resources into the hands of those most in need, keeping a roof over people’s heads, or recognizing the incredible toll of this virus on our small businesses and restaurants,” she said. “Oregon must act to bridge the gap as we continue to wait to see federal relief. I thank legislators for their work in addressing these critical issues next week, and I look forward to our progress.”

Senate President Peter Courtney issued a statement in response, calling Brown’s choice to call a special session a difficult decision.

“These are tough times,” he said. “The Governor has made the very difficult decision to call a special session. We’re going in to help Oregon and her people. There’s a lot to do…tenants, landlords, schools, food security. We’ll get it done.”

State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger will be consulted to ensure the session is conducted in a healthy and safe environment.