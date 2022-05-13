PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared an “abnormal market disruption” Friday as prices for baby formula continue to rise amid the nationwide shortage.

The declaration will allow the Attorney General and the Oregon Department of Justice to “take action” against businesses that upsell baby formula prices by more than 15%.

“Many Oregon families across the state rely on baby formula to nourish their newborns and children, and it is critical that they can easily access this nutrition without abnormally increased prices,” said Governor Brown.

The announcement comes a day after Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sent a letter to Brown asking the governor to make the declaration. Along with calling on Brown, Rosenblum urged Oregonians to report baby formula price gouging.

Recalls, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are to blame for the nationwide shortage, according to Brown.

Oregonians that were forced to buy baby formula at an excessive price are asked to report it to Oregon Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection hotline at 877-877-9392 or visit the website here.