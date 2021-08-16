Brown extends residential mortgage foreclosure moratorium

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended the state’s residential mortgage foreclosure moratorium on Monday.

Authorized by House Bill 2009, the moratorium extension will prevent homeowning Oregonians from losing their homes to foreclosure if they’ve lost income during the pandemic. According to the governor’s office, this final extension will expire on December 31. It was previously set to expire on September 30.

“As we continue to see record-high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations driven by the Delta surge, I am committed to ensuring that Oregonians have a warm, dry, safe place to live during this pandemic,” Brown said. “Extending the temporary residential foreclosure moratorium another three months will prevent removal of Oregonians from their homes by foreclosure, which would result in serious health, safety, welfare, and financial consequences, and which would undermine key efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19.”

The moratorium will also provide relief to mortgagors and will allow landlords the flexibility to continue working with struggling tenants.

Further resources for Oregonians who rent and for those who own their homes are available, including the Emergency Rental Assistance program and the Homeownership Assistance Fund. Rental assistance is also still available for tenants at OregonRentalAssistance.org.