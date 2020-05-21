Brown OKs Marion, Polk counties for Phase 1 reopening

Both counties can begin opening some businesses and services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion and Polk counties can start reopening on Friday.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday both counties met the criteria to enter Phase 1 of reopening.

Starting Friday, May 22, several types of businesses and services including restaurants, bars, gyms and malls can begin to reopen while still adhering to protocols including physical distancing, sanitation, face coverings and crowd control. Gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed with physical distancing requirements.

The counties must remain in Phase 1 for at least three weeks before they can be eligible to move forward.

“We are proud of what our communities and public health teams have accomplished to slow the spread of COVID-19. As we have all worked together to protect public health, we have also seen businesses closed and livelihoods destroyed. Our plan encourages businesses, churches, and other organizations to move forward in a limited capacity while continuing to protect the health of our community,” said Marion County Commission Chair Colm Willis.