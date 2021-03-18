Brown orders flags to be lowered in honor of Atlanta victims

FILE – In this March 17, 2021, file photo, flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa following a shooting in Atlanta. While the U.S. has seen mass killings in recent years where police said gunmen had racist or misogynist motivations, advocates and scholars say the shootings this week at three Atlanta-area massage parlors targeted a group of people marginalized in more ways than one, in a crime that stitches together stigmas about race, gender, migrant work and sex work. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All flags at Oregon public institutions will be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in solidarity with victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings.

Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 22, in order to honor and remember the victims of the Atlanta shooting.

“The violent attack in Georgia and the rise in racist hate crimes against Asian communities — including in Oregon — are absolutely unacceptable and must stop,” Governor Brown said. “Dan and I send our condolences to the families and friends of the eight individuals who were killed. To the Asian community in Oregon: I feel your pain and I stand with you. I remain committed to doing the hard work to build a more equitable and just Oregon.”

President Joe Biden also made a proclamation on Thursday, ordering all United States flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 22.

Members of the Asian community in Oregon and Washington are still processing the mass shooting that killed 8 people, including 6 Asian women, in the Atlanta area. Although the suspect in the shooting has claimed it was not a racially motivated attack, the crime is taking a great toll on the community.

Two experts who spoke with KOIN 6 News — Gordon Nagayama Hall and Jennifer Fang — described their feelings as shock and anxiety, especially for Asian women who said this reminds them of some of the disturbing stereotypes they must deal with regularly.

Man charged with killing 8 people at Georgia massage parlors

“In some ways, Asian Americans are an easy mark, particularly Asian American women who are seen as people who will not retaliate,” said Hall, emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Oregon. “There’s a constant source of anxiety and in some cases, depression, for Asian Americans.”