Brown orders flags to half-staff in memory of Colin Powell

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon’s public institutions to be lowered to half-staff after retired Gen. Colin Powell died from COVID-19 complications Monday.

Brown ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until Friday at sunset.

“General Colin Powell’s legacy is one of patriotism and service,” Brown said in a statement. “Throughout his career, and as the first Black person to serve as National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of State, he broke barriers for the next generation to follow. He lived his life in service to our country. Dan and I hold his family in our hearts as we mourn his passing.”