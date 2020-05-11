Brown: Potential $3B reduction in state budget due to pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown issued a statement about the state budget and upcoming revenue forecast, saying the pandemic could potentially cost the state $3 billion.

In a press release sent out on Monday morning, Governor Brown indicated that the coronavirus pandemic could impact the current budget period in a reduction of $3 billion. She said she has directed state agencies to prepare prioritized reduction plans equaling a 17% reduction for the upcoming fiscal year.

However — no final decisions have been made.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this and will report on the governor’s state revenue forecast once it becomes available on May 20.

Read Governor Brown’s full statement below