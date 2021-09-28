Brown to hold press conference with Oregon health, school officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will discuss the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference on Tuesday.

Gov. Brown will be joined by officials from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education. They are expected to speak about COVID-19 efforts.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream the event and will update this story as more information becomes available.

This briefing comes as schools around the region have been already been struggling with the spread of COVID-19 amongst students and staff — despite only being back in classrooms for several weeks.

Hundreds of students at Reynolds Middle School were possibly exposed to COVID-19 last week. A school spokesperson said a person who later tested positive was in the cafeteria and exposed 200 of the school’s 1,000 students. The students were instructed to stay home and switch to online learning for Thursday and Friday before returning to school on Monday.

Earlier in the week, about 1,000 students and staff at Reynolds High School were told to quarantine. They returned to class in-person on Monday as well.

Shortly before the Reynolds outbreak, fifteen classes in the Beaverton School District were quarantined due to COVID exposure. There are a total of 113 students in the district who are either COVID positive or presumptive. Furthermore, 554 students are in quarantine.