Brown: Record-breaking heat ‘harbinger of things to come’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown appeared on Face the Nation Sunday to talk about the recent, record-breaking heat as well as the state’s changes in policing.

When asked what needs to be done in the aftermath of the heat dome that took the lives of more than 100 Oregonians, Brown said the deadly weather event was a “harbinger of things to come.”

“We literally have had four emergency declarations in this state at the federal level since April of 2020,” Brown said Sunday. “What is really, really clear […] throughout these emergency events is that our communities of color, our low income families, are [both] disproportionately impacted. We have to center the voices of Black, and Brown, and Indigenous People, at the forefront of our work as we do emergency preparedness.”

Watch the full interview below