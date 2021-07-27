Brown signs ambitious carbon emissions bill into law

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Rally goers gathered in downtown Portland in opposition to homeless sweeps Tuesday afternoon ahead of city council’s consideration of renewing its service contract with the Downtown Clean and Safe district.

Downtown Clean and Safe is one of three enhanced service districts in Portland. According to the city, the program allows “property and business owners to form districts that fund extra services such as trash cleanup, graffiti removal, business activation, and community ambassadors.”