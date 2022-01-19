Brown taps DeHoog to replace Nakamoto on Oregon Supreme Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Judge Roger J. DeHoog from the Oregon Court of Appeals to become the next Oregon Supreme Court justice.

The appointment, announced Wednesday, fills a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court left by Justice Lynn Nakamoto, who retired from the position on Dec. 31. Brown appointed Nakamoto to the state’s highest court in December 2015. She was the first Asian Pacific American to serve on the court.

DeHoog will be the second Asian Pacific American to serve on Oregon Supreme Court, Brown’s office said. Before being appointed to the Oregon Court of Appeals, he was a trial judge on the Deschutes County Circuit Court from 2012 to 2015. He served as a Deschutes County public defender and in private practice prior to that.

DeHoog is a graduate of the University of Oregon’s Law School.

The governor appointed three more judges to the Oregon Court of Appeals, Judges Ramón A. Pagán, Kristina Hellman and Anna M. Joyce. Pagán will fill the vacancy left by DeHoog’s departure.