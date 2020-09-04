Brown to discuss pandemic response, Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference Friday to talk about the Portland protests and the ongoing pandemic.

Brown will be joined by members of the Oregon Health Authority to discuss the state’s latest efforts in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. The total number of COVID cases in Oregon now stands at 27,336.

The governor will also talk about the protests in Portland, safety concerns for Labor Day weekend including preventing human-caused wildfires.

The briefing is expected to start at 11 a.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream the event.

Brown has called for an end to violence as protests near the 100-day mark. Meanwhile, federal agents are continuing to arrest protesters who allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers.

Protests have erupted daily in the Pacific Northwest city since the killing of George Floyd. They are now are punctuated by clashes between Black Lives Matter demonstrators and far-right counter-protesters.

Brown’s condemnation of violence was signed by almost two-dozen state and local politicians, a host of organizations including the local NAACP chapter, and professional sports teams like the Trailblazers NBA team, the Timbers soccer team and the Thorns women’s soccer team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.