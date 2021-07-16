Brown to renters: Apply for emergency assistance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown once again urged Oregonians to apply for emergency rental assistance in an effort to prevent widespread evictions.

On June 25, Brown signed Senate Bill 278 which allowed a 60-day “safe harbor” period from an eviction if a tenant who applied for rental assistance.

“Housing is a basic human need, which is why I have continued to work with the Legislature and our congressional delegation to devote state and federal resources to ensure that Oregonians who have been hardest hit by the rent impacts of the pandemic have a warm, dry, safe place to live,” the governor said in a statement Friday.

In Multnomah County, the safe harbor period is 90 days.

Oregon Rental Assistance is offered to all eligible renters regardless of immigration status. Officials said that if a tenant has received an eviction proceeding notice, they should consult with a lawyer as quickly as possible.