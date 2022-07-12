Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale through Ticketmaster.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re trying to rock out to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” the famous artist will perform in the Rose City next year.

According to Shore Fire Media, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States. The tour will span start February 1 in Tampa, Florida through April 14, when it finishes in Newark, New Jersey.

These shows will be the first since February 2017 that Springsteen and The E Street Band have toured together in since February 2017 and their first North America tour in six years.

“European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand,” Shore Fire Media said in the announcement. “At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.”

Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform in Portland on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Moda Center.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale through Ticketmaster over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

“Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020’s ‘Letter To You’ (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar,” the announcement added.