Buehler, 2018 gubernatorial candidate, endorses Johnson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Knute Buehler, the Republican nominee for Oregon governor in 2018, announced Wednesday morning he’s endorsing Sen. Betsy Johnson who’s running as an Independent for governor in 2022.

Johnson is “plain-spoken, independent spirit and and proven record of putting the concerns of everyday Oregonians before partisan politics is exactly what Oregon needs right now,” Buehler said in a Twitter post.

Johnson announced in October she was running as independent, “unaffiliated with any party and loyal only to the people of Oregon. She continued saying she would give give up her Democratic party registration.

Buehler continued saying in a Facebook post, “To stop the extreme liberal agenda and its corrupting influence, we need a different kind of politics and a different kind of leader.”

Term limits prevent Gov. Kate Brown from seeking re-election in 2022.

Johnson is one of more than two dozen candidates running for governor.