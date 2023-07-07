Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police say the bullet was not intentional, but extremely dangerous

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are investigating a rogue bullet that hit and injured a 2-year-old child after a Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, according to the Independence Police Department.

The parents told police that their child had been riding in a wagon on the way home from the festivities around 10:30 p.m. when the child started “screaming for no apparent reason.” They found a puncture wound on the child’s leg and drove to the hospital, where they discovered it had been caused by a bullet.

Investigators say the child will make a full recovery, and it seems that the bullet falling from the sky was not an intentional act. However, they say firing a gun within city limits is “illegal and extremely dangerous.”

Police ask anyone who knows of someone firing a gun in the air around that time to email Sergeant Gilbert at gilbert.lyle@ci.independence.or.us or call 503-837-1107.

