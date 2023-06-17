PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are waiving fees this Monday, June 19, in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

BLM says this isn’t the agency’s first fee-free day this year, but it is the first fee-free Juneteenth since President Joe Biden declared it a federal holiday in 2021.

“Fee-free days refer to the waiver of standard amenity fees and day-use fees, such as visitor centers, picnic/day use areas, and National Conservation Lands units where fees are charged,” BLM said in a press release.

Visitors should expect other fees such as group day-use, overnight camping, cabin rentals and individual special recreation permits to still apply.

BLM listed Loon Lake Recreation Site, Smith River Falls Campground, Threemile Creek Trail, and Chukar Park Recreation Site as a few “hidden gem recreation recommendations” for this Monday.

The remaining public land locations can be found here.

And if Oregon and Washington residents are looking for more ways to get outside during Juneteenth, the U.S. Forest Service has waived day-use recreation fees for the holiday as well.

“It is our commitment to provide equitable access to these incredible outdoor spaces and we hope to create more opportunities for people to connect with nature and build lasting memories,” Tracy Calizon, USFS Pacific Northwest’s assistant director for recreation and related sources, said.

There will be no fees for many of the agency’s picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions and other permits will still be in effect.