Permits will also open for the Willamette National Forest, Mt. Hood National Forest or Gifford-Pinchot National Forest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re already in the mood to start decorating for the holidays and want to cut down your own tree, you won’t have to wait much longer. The Bureau of Land Management will open up Christmas tree permits this Friday, Nov. 10.

The permits allow residents to take trees from in BLM-administered lands, namely the Swiftwater Recreation Area and the South River Resource Area.

A single tree of up to 12 feet costs $5. Each household is limited to three trees per permit. They can be purchased online starting Friday and through Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24.

Anyone who wants to buy a permit in person will have to do so at BLM’s Roseburg District Office between Monday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Dec. 22.

The U.S. Forest Service will open Christmas tree permits this Friday, as well. The agency’s permits are priced at $10 for single trees up to 150 feet tall.

“Cutting areas are located within national forest lands in the eastern portions of Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties,” USFS said.

Cutting tree maps are available online, along with an information sheet for beginners.

For anyone looking to find their tree in the Willamette National Forest, Mt. Hood National Forest or Gifford-Pinchot National Forest, those permits will be available on Thursday, Nov. 9 and through the end of the year. Permits are $5 per tree for up to five trees that are up to 15 feet.

Customers are prohibited from cutting trees within 100 feet of trails, 200 feet of campgrounds or recreation areas, or 300 feet of streams or lakes.