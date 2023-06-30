PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglary suspect tried to escape from officers this morning, by jumping into the Willamette River, officials said.

Friday morning, authorities said the man attempted to break into a bar on North Baltimore Avenue and then proceeded to jump into the water near the Cathedral boat ramp.

Portland Fire & Rescue said one of their boat patrols helped the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office get the man out of the water.

After he was removed from the water, officials said he was taken to a hospital.