PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- If you're looking for some inspiration for things to do around town this weekend (Nov. 13, 14, 15), here are some ideas. And, of course, please bring your face covering to keep yourself — and others — safe and stay tuned to event updates online.

Bundle up and enjoy taking a walk through Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden in SE Portland. This 9.5 acre garden contains rare species and hybrid rhododendrons and azaleas and features a spring-fed lake. View waterfalls, picturesque bridges, and winding pathways. 90 species of birds enjoy life at the garden and as the leaves change colors, there’s still plenty to see. Now it's time for lunch. Support local businesses and get to know your farmers. Open this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., shop for fresh produce and take home meals from the Montavilla Farmers Market in SE Portland. The year-round market features food artisans, grass and pasture fed meats, fruits, and vegetables.