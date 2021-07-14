Buttigieg, DeFazio in Corvallis to promote infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event to commemorate Pride Month, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Part of an infrastructure tour to promote President Biden's plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Corvallis Wednesday as part of an infrastructure tour with Rep. Peter DeFazio.

DeFazio, who chairs the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Buttigieg will hold a Corvallis Road Safety Event beginning at 9 a.m. Then at noon they will take a tour of new LTD electric busses at the Lane Transit District Headquarters.

Buttigieg is out promoting DeFazio’s INVEST in America Act and President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

KOIN 6 News will be at the event and have more information later in the day.