PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When it comes to pampering pets, some Portlanders go the extra mile, especially in catio construction.

Shabby or chic, rugged or regal, these outdoor cat enclosures come in all shapes and styles.

To showcase some of the city’s kitschiest kitty enclosures, the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon and Portland Audubon hold an annual catio tour to inspire cat owners to build or buy their own catio. In 2022, they’re celebrating the 10th year of the event.

The two non-profits team up for this event because they say catios serve a dual purpose: they keep cats safe from outdoor dangers and also protect birds and other wildlife from cat predation.

They say catios are growing in popularity.

Portland-area residents who would like to show off their catio in the 10th Annual Catio Tour should apply online to be featured. Applications will be accepted through June 27.

The 2022 Catio Tour will be held on Sept. 10. Participants can either invite attendees into their yard to see their catio in person or can have it filmed for the online video tour.

The Catio Tour is part of Portland Audubon’s and the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon’s “Cats Safe at Home” campaign, which aims to reduce the number of cats living outdoors in the Portland metro area.