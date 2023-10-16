PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Camp 18 Restaurant and Giftshop announced the passing of their “favorite logger” and co-owner Gordon Smith at the age of 91.

Camp 18 described the Hwy 26 staple as Smith’s “dream” and detailed the impact the logger-turned-restauranteur had on his family and community, as first reported by The Oregonian.

“Our hearts are heavy, and our eyes are overflowing with tears. On Thursday – October 5, 2023, we said goodbye to our favorite logger. Gordon Smith was the greatest dad to Elaine, Mark & Clay, the best papa to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a wonderful, loving husband for 67 years to his beautiful wife Roberta,” Camp 18 announced in a Facebook post.

The post continued, “he could tell a story like no other. He was an amazing boss, and he treated his employees like family. He loved to visit with our customers and share logging history. The lives he has touched in his 91 years is countless. Camp 18 was Gordon’s dream, and we will be here keeping his legacy alive, but please give us some grace if a tear slips out as we navigate this grief. He will be missed immensely.”