Campfire ban lifted for Columbia River Gorge Nat’l Scenic Area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Campers and outdoor enthusiasts can once again make campfires in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday.

As the weather gets wetter and colder, fire officials lowered the fire danger level around the area from extreme to high, and with that, removed fire restrictions.

They warned anyone looking to build a fire that vegetation remains dry and is susceptible to sparks. Campfires, forest officials said, should never be left unattended.