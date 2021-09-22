Campfire restrictions lifted at Mt. Hood National Forest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Increased moisture and cooler days have led officials to lift fire restrictions at Mt. Hood National Forest starting Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Previously, all campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires and all other open fires were prohibited.

Industrial Fire Precaution Levels have also been downgraded across the forest, allowing firewood cutting and other chainsaw activities to resume.

Forestry officials cautioned hikers and campers, however, as they said fire danger remains high from months of drought leading to dry vegetation.

Officials reminded anyone making a campfire to carry a shovel and plenty of water. Campers should also check that a campfire is not hot to the touch before leaving it unattended.

All fireworks and explosive materials are always prohibited on national forests.