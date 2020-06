Jo Niehaus joined AM Extra to talk about the process of getting things back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Campgrounds around the state of Oregon began to reopen last week and more are scheduled to open up in June.

Oregon State Parks Marketing Strategist Jo Niehaus joined AM Extra to talk about the process of getting things back up and running for campers even while the pandemic continues.

She talked about what’s open, what’s closed and how you can make a reservation.

Oregon State Parks

Oregon State Parks — limited camping