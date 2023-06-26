PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -– Multiple batches of cannabis flower have been recalled after testing positive for aspergillus (mold) and heavy metals (cadmium and mercury), the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced Monday.

OLCC says they identified the issue during an audit of Oregona’s cannabis tracking system. The batches were sold at approximately 75 recreational marijuana retailers throughout the state from January to June 22.

“The products pose a risk to public health and safety (and) should not be sold or consumed,” OLCC said in a release.

OLCC says they are attempting to identify affected inventory and have instructed retailers and other licensees to halt further distribution and sale.

The batches of cannabis flower were harvested before March 1, according to OLCC. Under rules from the Oregon Health Authority, cannabis products produced after March 1 are required to be tested for microbiological contaminants and heavy metals.

“OLCC issued the recall based on the quality control testing done by the producers which indicated the presence of microbiological contaminants and/or heavy metals at levels that pose a risk to public health and safety. A recall was necessary to prevent further sale of contaminated products and to provide notice to consumers,” OLCC said.

OLCC says people who purchased the recalled products are encouraged to destroy them. They have not received any health-related complaints from the use of the recalled products.

Consumers with health-related concerns about a recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider.