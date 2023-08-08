PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Oregon-based brewing companies are changing hands, again, Anheuser-Busch announced on Monday.

As reported by Central Oregon Daily, 10 Barrel Brewing and Widmer Brothers Brewing, along with six other brands are being sold to Tilray, a New York City-based cannabis lifestyle company.

The $300 million deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, also includes Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy.

With this purchase, Tilray shared that it makes them the fifth largest craft beer business in the U.S. moving up from ninth place.

Tilray’s CEO Irwin D. Simon shared in a statement that they are excited to work with the companies to continue delivering award-winning products to their loyal fans.

“Today’s announcement both solidifies our national leadership position and share in the U.S. craft brewing market and marks a major step forward in our diversification strategy,” Simon said. “We are excited to work with the teams behind these iconic brands that command great consumer loyalty and have a history of delivering strong award-winning products with tremendous growth opportunities. Tilray is fully committed to invest in and champion the future of the U.S. craft beer industry by fueling new innovation that excites and further accelerates the growth of its consumer base.”

10 Barrel Brewing was founded in 2006 and purchased by Anheusr-Busch in 2014. Founded in 1984, Widmer Brothers was one of the original giants of the Portland craft beer scene. It was sold to Anheusr-Busch in 2019.