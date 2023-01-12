Firefly Extracts brand vaping cartridges were recalled by the OLCC for containing prohibited additives. (OLCC)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recall for four cannabis vaping products was issued by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission due to prohibited additives.

The vape cartridges sold under the brand name firefly Extracts, and manufactured in Hillsboro, were found to contain CBN, an artificially derived cannabinoid. Inhalable products like vape cartridges aren’t allowed to contain artificially derived cannabinoids.

The products were also found to contain a synthetic form of the cannabinoid CBC.

These specific Firefly products were recalled:

Product name: Firefly – Strain T1 vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 2/16/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 03/16/2022

Product name: Firefly – Special Sauce vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 12/22/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 03/11/2022

vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 12/22/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 03/11/2022 Product name: Firefly – Hawaiian Haze vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 12/22/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 02/11/2022

Product name: Firefly – Cherry Wife vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 8/31/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 09/11/2021

An investigation by the OLCC showed that more than 5,000 units were produced between August 2021 and February 2022, although not all of the products were distributed.

The OLCC said that no health-related complaints have been received due to the product, but consumers who purchased any of the products are encouraged to destroy them.