PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority lifted a public health advisory for contact with ocean water at Tolovana State Park and Cannon Beach on Friday, Oct. 28.

The health advisory had been issued the day before due to higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in samples from the water. Follow-up tests conducted by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality revealed the bacteria levels had gone down, and that contact with ocean water in the area no longer presented an above average risk.

Health officials still recommend avoiding contact with large pools of water along the beach that are frequented by birds and the runoff from these pools, as they may contain the fecal bacteria.

Additional information can be found through the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program or by contacting OHA via their toll-free information line at 877-290-6767.