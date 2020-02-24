Cap and trade bill approaches hearing amid walkout threat

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means’ session starts at 9 a.m. Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Conversation over cap and trade continues at the Capitol amid the threat of another walkout on Monday.

A senate committee is scheduled to vote on the legislation that would put a cap on carbon emissions statewide. However, Republicans have consistently argued they needed more time to read and understand the controversial cap and trade bill, also known as Senate Bill 1530.

Despite the Republicans’ effort, the cap and trade bill is expected to pass out of the committee. This could lead to Senate Republicans walking out of the Capitol once again. According to the Statesman Journal, the Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr., R-Grants Pass, said their goal is to kill cap and trade.

While Democrats say cap and trade is the only way to reduce the state’s carbon emissions and they say the bill has protections for rural Oregon, Republicans say the cost of living would increase in rural Oregon they do not believe it would do much to combat climate change.

If the Republicans leave the Capitol, other bills may never pass out of the Senate, either.

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means’ session starts at 9 a.m. Monday. The controversial bill has led to rallies at the state capitol from people on both sides.

Oregon Senate Republicans said commissioners in 24 counties have adopted resolutions opposing the bill, including Marion and Yamhill counties. A statement from Senate Republican Leader Senator Herman Baertschiger was shared on the GOP’s Facebook page on Friday:

“Thank you for the leadership of these counties and commissioners. My colleagues and I have been reading your public resolutions against this gas tax disguised as an environmental bill on the floor, which is an powerful way to call out senators who support cap and trade when their communities are against it. The majority of Oregon counties are against cap and trade, but the super majority Democrat legislators are ignoring you by refusing to refer it to a vote.”

Read the full statement:

Democrats have said that the time to act is now and the cap and trade bill needs to be passed.

