PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Lebanon are investigating why a car went up in flames inside a shop Saturday night.

The fire happened in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Rd, just east of Lebanon.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found the shop owner trying to keep the fire from spreading to his tractor nearby.

After two hours, crews were able to put out the fire and officials say no one was injured in the blaze.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Lebanon Fire District emphasized people to be mindful of maintaining and charging their car batteries.