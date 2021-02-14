Car slides off I-205 bridge into Columbia River

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car slid off the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge on Interstate 205 into the Columbia River Sunday evening, according to Coast Guard officials.

A boat crew was sent out to conduct a search within the vicinity of the area but has not found the vehicle yet, said Coast Guard spokesman Michael Clark.

No air assets have been allocated due to weather conditions. Divers won’t be used in the search until Monday morning.

Portland Police Bureau will lead the investigation starting Monday morning.

This is a developing story.

