McCarthy Place, a 10-bed residential facility in Gresham, as seen on Google Street View, July 17, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The investigation into the stabbing death of a woman who worked at a Cascadia Health residential facility in Gresham continues as her co-workers mourn her death.

Haley Rogers was stabbed around 7 a.m. Sunday at McCarthy Place, a 10-bed licensed residential facility. By the time Gresham police responded to the call, Rogers had already died.

Later Sunday, Gresham police announced 59-year-old James Smith was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of 2nd-degree murder.

Derald Walker, the president and CEO of Cascadia Health, said their immediate focus is supporting Rogers’ family “as they grieve their profound loss.”

He noted Cascadia Health will “assess what happened” Sunday morning and take measures to “prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

Walker said the staff is “extremely special” and that the news of Rogers’ death by stabbing “has undoubtedly left our whole mental health community in a state of shock and distress, but we are fortunate to have each other.”

Officials with Cascadia Health are working with investigators on the homicide case.

McCarthy Place residents have been given temporary housing elsewhere as the investigation is ongoing. Other support services are also being provided.

“The work we do is hard, but it is important. It is tireless and traumatic, but essential to the fabric of our communities. Yet too often, it is overlooked and undervalued despite the significant and positive impact it has across our entire society,” Walker said in a statement.

“I want to acknowledge the unwavering dedication all Cascadia employees bring to their perspective roles every day. And I want to empathize with each of them as we grieve the loss of our colleague and friend.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.