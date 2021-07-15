Cash available for Oregon teens, young adults who experienced foster care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon officials have announced a $2 million emergency cash assistance fund for some teens and young adults who experienced foster care in the state.

The Oregon Department of Human Services says young people need to apply for emergency cash assistance by Sept. 30.

Click here for the application, and call FosterClub at 503.717.7552 for application assistance.

Officials also say there’s still time to apply for the Expanded Chafee Education and Training Grant, which was launched in March.

The application due date is Aug. 1. Click here to apply.