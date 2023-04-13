PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police say a man is not facing charges after he let cash fly out of his vehicle along a stretch of Interstate 5 near Eugene Tuesday night.

Police said they are aware of the incident, which was first reported by KEZI News.

“We believe the cash has been picked up and the owner did not desire for that money to be returned,” said Oregon State Police spokesperson Cpt. Kyle Kennedy.

He said police are not certain exactly how much cash was thrown out of the vehicle, but have heard reports of people attempting to pick it up alongside the road.

Police strongly discourage the public from doing this.

“It leads to hazardous conditions along the highway. Our troopers have checked the area and were unable to locate any additional money left in the area – both during a day and nighttime patrol,” Kennedy said.

Oregon State Police was hesitant to give the exact location where the cash was released in an effort to prevent people from venturing near the freeway in search of it.