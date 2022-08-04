PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Portland.



One of the people arraigned Thursday was Brennan Doyle. He’s facing an indictment of 72 charges of theft, money laundering and racketeering.

Another man that was arraigned Thursday was Tanner Hellbusch, who faces an indictment of 20 counts of theft, money laundering and racketeering.

Like Doyle, he’s accused of buying catalytic converters he knew were stolen over 18 months.

According to court records, the catalytic converters were worth tens of thousands of dollars, and the scheme involved 16 people.

