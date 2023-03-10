PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators still do not know the cause of a fire at AmeriTies West plant in The Dalles where a diesel tank exploded and injured a pair of firefighters Thursday night.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said there were still flames and smoldering at the plant. AmeriTies says they are still assessing the damage.

Initial calls reporting the fire came in around 8 p.m., then about half an hour later deputies say there was a diesel tank exploded. The copper naphthenate diesel tank had apparently been removed from service earlier in the day, so it could be cleaned.

According to a press release from AmeriTies, the plant has been transitioning its treatment operations to copper naphthenate — which they say is “used to render wood more resistant to weather and insects”.

The two firefighters injured are said to be in “good condition.”

“We are grateful for the quick response from our local fire and emergency crews and are hopeful that the firefighters who were injured will recover quickly and resume the important work they do protecting our community,” said Jeff Thompson, President of AmeriTies West, LLC.

Investigators have not released the official cause of the fire.