CBD business markets ‘The Best of Boring’ box

BORING, Ore. (KOIN) — A little more than a year ago, Serafina Palendech and her wife Chef Jennifer Johnson launched their CBD business on their sprawling farm in Boring. There were snack products, oils, dog gummies and more in the business called, appropriately, A Boring Life.

In spring, they launched the A Boring Life Café and Market. Then the pandemic hit.

“We had some impeccable timing,” Palendech said. “Our grand opening for our café was March 8, which then we were closed by the governor on March 17, I think it was.”

Then there was an even more confusing time of opening and closing again as they — along with everyone else — tried to navigate the pandemic.

“We weren’t sure what we were talking about, nationally,” Johnson said. “So I think we were, all the restaurants serving food, were one step forward, one step back. And then we were like, oh no this is serious let’s shut her down.”

While their goods were selling off the shelves at stores, they came up with another idea to help support their fellow makers: a box full of local goods people can order. They called it the “Best of Boring Box.”

Inside the box are honey and nuts, Boring brew and cider, flowers from Hollyhock Farms and local meats.

Meanwhile, A Boring Life Café and Market is open again for takeout and they’re just hoping to stay Boring and stay afloat.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, honestly,” Palendech said. “I can tell you that we’re doing OK today and we’re trying to support other community.”