PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Sunday, you can celebrate aviation history with KOIN 6 meteorologist Natasha Stenbock in McMinnville.

A private pilot herself, Stenbock will be in her natural habitat at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum’s 120 Years of Flight celebration.

She’ll give a quick talk, then a three-time commanding officer of the Blue Angels, Greg “Boss” Wooldridge will lead the main event.

You can hear both talk about their passion for flight, then listen to Wooldridge’s insights on aviation history, his own piloting experiences and those who have inspired him over the last 120 years.

If you’re interested in attending, KOIN 6 has a 25% off promo code for you: wrightbros