PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A memorial service to celebrate the life of University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb is being held on Thursday in Eugene.

The University of Oregon football program and Webb’s family will hold the celebration of life at 6 p.m. Thursday at Autzen Stadium Club.

The 22-year-old died on Wednesday after an accidental fall near Triangle Lake in Lane County.

“Spencer blessed many lives throughout his journey as a dear friend and source of inspiration,” a post read on Twitter.

Players and coaches paid tribute to Webb on Twitter, including Oregon football coach Dan Lanning.

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Lanning tweeted. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

The University of Oregon Athletics shared a statement Thursday, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”

Webb had played with the Ducks since 2019.