Census possibility: Oregon gets 6th congressional seat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2020 Census doesn’t officially begin until April 1, but Tuesday Portland State University’s Population Research Center held a meeting about the importance of the upcoming count.
Researchers believe that, based on census results, Oregon could get a 6th seat in the House of Representatives.
The census also determines how $900 billion in federal revenue is handed out to the states.
Researchers also want everyone to know the census is confidential and it’s important to be counted.