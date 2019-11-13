Census possibility: Oregon gets 6th congressional seat

A worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga., August 13, 2019 (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2020 Census doesn’t officially begin until April 1, but Tuesday Portland State University’s Population Research Center held a meeting about the importance of the upcoming count.

Researchers believe that, based on census results, Oregon could get a 6th seat in the House of Representatives.

The census also determines how $900 billion in federal revenue is handed out to the states.

Researchers also want everyone to know the census is confidential and it’s important to be counted.

