PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham high school administrator was one of eight people arrested in connection with a human sex trafficking mission in Lake Oswego, law enforcement and school district officials said.

According to Lake Oswego police, the eight men offered money to law enforcement decoys in exchange for sexual services and were subsequently arrested.

Seven men were only charged with commercial sexual solicitation, but one man, Terrance A. Schloth, originally gave a false name and received an additional charge of giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation, officials said.

Centennial School District officials released a statement that Schloth, 52, was on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation. The school district’s website lists Schloth as an assistant principal at Centennial High School.

“Centennial School District remains focused on the academic and social well-being of its students and is committed to ensure they have a safe and secure learning environment,” the statement read.