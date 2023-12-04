PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon lawmakers look at making possible changes to Measure 110 — the voter-approved measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs — the public will get a chance to speak.

On Monday, public comment is being taken by the Joint Legislative Committee, the bipartisan group working against the clock to come up with changes to Measure 110 before the next short legislative session begins in Salem in February.

Gov. Tina Kotek has said the addiction crisis is one of her top priorities in the session.

The public comment begins at 9 a.m. in the State Capitol.

The voter-approved measure garnered the votes of 58% of Oregon voters in 2020 to not criminalize drug addiction and to instead put more money into treatment.

Measure 110 removed drug users from the criminal justice system and offered voluntary treatment.

A flow chart of what happened before Measure 110 was passed (KOIN)

A flow chart showing how Measure 110 works, 2023 (KOIN)

A flow chart on how Measure 110 amendments would work, November 2023 (KOIN)

Since its passage, the drug crisis has grown exponentially. Supporters of Measure 110 maintain it needs more time to show returns on investment. Opponents want to put the brakes on it and have proposed different ways to change it.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.