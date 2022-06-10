Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is known as a “foodie city,” and now people can enjoy a whole festival dedicated to bloody marys.

With a ticket purchase, the Bloody Mary Festival gives attendees a chance to taste food and beverages from local companies. The tomato juice cocktail is made with vodka, spices and other flavorings. It can also have fun toppings such as bacon.

Ticket holders will get bloody marys from all participating restaurants. Get ready to drink up!

Bloody Mary Festival participants include Pine State Biscuits, Ankeny Tap & Table and Afuri Izakaya. People will also have a chance to submit one vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Humane Society for Southwest Washington is listed as the benefiting charity.

The Bloody Mary Festival will have two VIP and general admission sessions on June 11 at the Redd on Salmon, located at 831 S.E. Salmon St., in Portland.

Buy tickets and find more information on the Bloody Mary Festival’s website.