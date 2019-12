PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tank full of Anhydrous Ammonia caught fire at the Charleston Marina Ice Dock in Coos Bay on Friday morning.

The fire caused the evacuation of the USCG station nearby and people in the immediate area had to evacuate.

A toxic plume was carried north by the wind and nearby businesses were notified. Shortly after, the USGS said the plume dissipated. A fire was still burning on the dock, however.

No injuries were reported.