PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a U-Haul van was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he led a Lane County deputy on a chase and hit a patrol car on McKenzie Highway.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report just before 5 p.m. that the driver of a U-Haul van had hit a parked car near the corner of Mill Road and McKenzie Hwy and kept driving.

LCSO said a deputy saw the driver on the highway 10 minutes later and pulled him over, but he took off “moments into the traffic stop” and the deputy followed.

One mile into the chase, authorities said the driver stopped and threw the van into reverse, purposefully hitting the deputy’s car. LCSO said the pursuit then continued until the driver crashed near the intersection of Main Street and 69th in Springfield.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jeffrey Feaster on several charges:

Hit and run

Elude by vehicle

Reckless driving

Reckless endangering

First-degree criminal mischief

Assault on a public safety officer

No injuries were reported as a result of the ordeal.

Feaster was last known to have lived in Chicago, LCSO said, and he is now lodged at the Lane County Jail.